South Korea’s largest blockchain innovator, Coinplug is partnering with the Seoul Metro and WeHome to launch a Smart Tourism Platform. It will use the public identity blockchain network Metadium for this purpose, and the platform will be called Seoul Metro Stay.

In a post on Medium, Metadium stated,

We are happy to announce Coinplug, our technical partner, signed an MOU with Seoul Metro, the South Korean capital’s main railway operator, and WeHome, a shared accommodation activator, to develop Seoul Metro Stay, a smart tourism platform.

Metadium is a public blockchain network, which aims to create an inclusive ecosystem through self-sovereign identity. Coinplug will use Metadium’s Meta ID SDK to protect and authenticate all the members on the network, while also providing a safe and trusted payments solution. Meta ID will allow users to access all the service on the ecosystem without risking personal data.

Coinplug’s other partner, WeHome, is social blockchain based on the DAO platform. It is a DLT based home sharing solution, which lets guests and hosts share homes at 0% commission, while also incentivizing the participants.

As per Metadium’s post, the test version of Seoul Metro Stay will be launched in June this year. The project will function with five subway stations in Seoul initially and aims to expand its reach to all stations in the capital city.

The Smart Tourism Platform is one of the several projects that the Korean government has in the pipeline to promote tourism in the country. Moreover, South Korea is one of the leading countries in terms of blockchain innovation, especially in Asia. Seoul is known to be the base of several successful blockchain and crypto start-ups.

The Seoul Metro Stay will provide sophisticated services to a large number of tourists by establishing quality accommodation and other essential services near the subway stations. The project will use innovative technologies like Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to offer a combination of facilities to tourists, which would create additional value.